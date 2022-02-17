Deacon candidates take steps closer to ordination

The four-year process of formation for Holy Orders is coming to a climactic conclusion for 10 men of our diocese who anticipate hopeful ordination to the permanent diaconate in May.

The men, and the spouses of those who are married, recently completed their five-day retreat, as required by Canon Law, as part of preparation for ordination. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia met with the group at Christ the King Retreat House for the signing of the men’s Oath of Fidelity and for the wives to give their permission for their husbands to be ordained.

As deacons, the men promise faithfulness and service to the Bishop and his successors; most, if not all such candidates, are ultimately assigned to and supervised by parish pastors. In addition to four years of spiritual, ministerial and academic formation, the men also complete the two-year diocesan Formation for Ministry program as a prerequisite. They are formed for work in parishes, in ministries such as hospital chaplaincy, and an ever-expanding scope of assistance and service to the Church and its people.

Candidates for this year’s ordination liturgy (spouses’ names in parentheses) are Adeolu Ademoyo (Omobolade) of St. Patrick/St. Thomas Aquinas in Binghamton; Michael Carroll (Maria) and Paul Heiland (Regina) of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott; Michael Casey (RoxAnne) of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Syracuse; Louis Delsole of Sacred Heart Church in Cicero; Dale Grey of St. Bartholomew’s in Norwich; Gregory Hrostowski, of St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal; Stanley Olkowski of Mary, Mother of Our Savior in New Hartford; Robert Stanhope (Jean) of St. Paul in Whitesboro; and Timothy Stedman (Rebecca) of St. Mary in Cortland.

Ordination is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.

For more information on the vocation of a permanent deacon, one may call the office at 315-470-1460 or email tgrigson@syrdio.org.