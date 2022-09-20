THE CATHOLIC SUN
DIGITAL UPDATE FOR
SEPT. 22, 2022
Preview edition
Public invited to free exhibit of Eucharistic miracles
Poster-size panels describing Eucharistic miracles are on display at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt.
As explained at https://www.holycrossdewitt.org/emotw, through Oct. 16, 2022, panels from the International Exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World will be displayed in the lobby and the chapel at Holy Cross.
The exhibition was designed and created by Blessed Carlo Acutis, who died from leukemia at the age of 15 and was beatified in 2020. Carlo’s exhibition presents a selection of the main Eucharistic Miracles recognized by the Catholic Church that have occurred over centuries in various countries around the world.
CBA unveils Cavale Family Strength and Conditioning Facility
DeWitt — Jim Cavale (’00), along with President Matt Keough, trustees, alumni, student-athletes, faculty, staff and friends of Christian Brothers Academy gathered on Sept. 9 for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cavale Family Strength and Conditioning Facility.
Thanks to the generous donation by Cavale, the renovated strength and conditioning center is equipped with the most updated equipment.
Basket extravaganza to raise money for repairs to Utica church
St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church, the home parish of Utica’s one and only canonized saint, St. Marianne Cope, is sponsoring a “Baskets by Design Extravaganza” on Sunday, Oct. 9, to raise funds for improvements at the church.
The basket raffle, featuring custom-designed gift baskets ranging in value from $50 to over $100, takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley, 623 Columbia St., across the street from the church, which is at 702 Columbia St. The raffle drawing starts at 2 p.m.
Section III Executive Director John Rathbun retiring at end of year
Section III Executive Director John Rathbun has announced that he will be retiring from his position effective December 31, 2022.
He made the announcement at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association mandated athletic directors’ meeting. Rathbun has offered great assistance to the Catholic Sun in its coverage of high school sports. Section III (www.section3.org) has 102 schools, including Bishop Grimes, Bishop Ludden, Christian Brothers Academy and Notre Dame.
“Did you miss last week’s The Catholic Sun?”
CLICK HERE to visit our website and catch up on diocesan news and events!
Events in our Diocese
week of 9/20 – 9/28
Here is a listing of a few events of interest happening in our Diocese. Visit here for a complete list.
Project Rachel Ministry Day of Hope & Healing
September 24, 2022
For more information or to register, contact Project Rachel at 855-364-0076
Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibition (Blessed Carlo Acutis)
September 25, 2022
Holy Cross Church – Dewitt
Syracuse Frassati Fellowship: Young Adult Catechesis Night
September 28, 2022
St. Rose of Lima Church
Never miss a beat –
Click here to subscribe to our updates!
Join our email list and enjoy bi-weekly updates between print editions, bonus content and special editions at Holy Day and Holiday times.
Advertise in the Catholic Sun Today
Contact Mark Klenz to get more information on all our ways to advertise and expand public awareness of your products and services.