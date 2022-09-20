Public invited to free exhibit of Eucharistic miracles

Poster-size panels describing Eucharistic miracles are on display at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt.

As explained at https://www.holycrossdewitt.org/emotw, through Oct. 16, 2022, panels from the International Exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World will be displayed in the lobby and the chapel at Holy Cross.

The exhibition was designed and created by Blessed Carlo Acutis, who died from leukemia at the age of 15 and was beatified in 2020. Carlo’s exhibition presents a selection of the main Eucharistic Miracles recognized by the Catholic Church that have occurred over centuries in various countries around the world.