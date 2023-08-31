Dr. John Ramin joins diocesan schools’ team as associate superintendent

By Dc Tom Cuskey

Editor

The diocesan Catholic schools office recently announced that Dr. John Ramin has joined the administrative staff as associate superintendent. He fills the vacancy created when Dr. Amy Sansone was promoted to superintendent following William Crist’s retirement.

Ramin, a Baldwinsville native, earned his undergraduate degree in Speech and Hearing Handicapped education from SUNY Fredonia and a Master of Arts in speech pathology from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. His doctorate in education was conferred by Syracuse University where he also earned a certificate in school-district administration. He also holds graduate certificates from SUNY Oswego and the International Institute of Restorative Practices.

Ramin spent 26 years with CiTi/Oswego County BOCES as an instructor, principal and director of curriculum and instruction before retiring this summer. His break from the academic routine was short-lived, though, and he is happy to now be working in a private Catholic school environment.

“My children attended St. Mary’s Academy,” Ramin explained, “and my mom was a trustee of St. Mary’s in Baldwinsville.” Ramin, while growing up, sometimes worked at the church in different part-time capacities. “It was just a part of who we were.” Ramin and his family attend St. Augustine Church in Baldwinsville now.

When asked about the goals he is focusing on in his new role, Ramin quickly identified something that was not part of his public-school experience. “One of the things I find very interesting is the whole vocation-promotion piece,” he responded. “It’s not something I expected to be part of my job, but I am thrilled that it is. I am very interested in seeing what that looks like and how we build that within our students.”

Meeting the needs of students and parents is Ramin’s primary agenda and he is enthusiastic about the opportunity. “I am thrilled to be here, it’s such a gift. I am truly blessed to be here.”