A Time of Jubilation! Father James Buttner Ordained to Priesthood

By Eileen Jevis, staff writer June 5, 2023



Family members, friends, faithful participants, and religious leaders gathered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday, June 3 to witness the ordination of Father James Buttner. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia presided at the ordination liturgy, assisted by Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Cunningham and concelebrant priests.

“Dear sisters and brothers, it is with great joy that we welcome you to this Cathedral Church of our Diocese on this first Saturday of June as we celebrate the ordination to the priesthood of James Vincent Buttner,” said Bishop Lucia. “We especially welcome his family and friends – those near and those from afar who have come to join this local church in our jubilation.”

Throughout the ceremony, a profound sense of joy was evident on the faces of James’ parents, Bridget and Robert Buttner. “Tears of emotion just swept over me,” said Robert Buttner. “The impact of his commitment and that he is going to be in a position to serve the church – the emotion just welled up in me at that realization.” Robert Buttner said his recurring thought throughout the ceremony was James’ courage and willingness to serve others. “That he is stepping up to do that…I find that so impressive.”

In a recent interview with Rick Mossotti, director of Catholic Television for the Diocese, Father James said it was through his family that he encountered the love of God and the joy of faith. “My family really helped me fall in love with my faith and grow closer to the Lord. It’s been exciting for my parents to be on this journey with me and learn more about this process,” said Father James. “They are proud of each of their kids and what we have done. But certainly, they are excited to be part of this process in particular.”

The ordination held very special meaning for Mason Netzband, a junior at Holy Cross Academy in Oneida and a member of the newly formed Spirit of Hope Catholic Community. Netzband and other youth group members attended the ceremony with youth minister Mark Ranieri. “I felt very joyful when witnessing the ordination,” said Netzband, who is discerning a call to priesthood. “The ceremony helped me have a better understanding of how the process of being ordained is executed. I saw the joy that Father Buttner had when he was ordained and sitting with his fellow priests.”

Father John Manno was one of the many priests in attendance at the celebration. He, too, was filled with joy and gratefulness as he participated in Father Buttner’s ordination. “James is a young person who heard God speaking to him and in his heart, he responded,” said Father Manno. “In our world, there are so many voices, and we all have to navigate through those voices. James saying, ‘yes’ to God’s call is a real witness to others that God is calling out to people and asking them to be involved in Church ministry in many ways.”

“The ordination of a young man to the priesthood in any diocese is a beacon of hope for a local Church that Jesus is making good on His promise, ‘I am with you always, until the end of age,’” added Father Hage, director of vocation promotion for the diocese. “The ordination rite is a light shining in the darkness that God is with us. He advises those discerning a holy life to trust their gut. “Be willing to take a chance. God made your heart for this,” he said. “If you say ‘yes’, your life will become the greatest of adventures.”

We’ll have complete coverage in the June 22 Catholic Sun.