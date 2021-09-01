Five Jesuit novices profess vows at cathedral in Syracuse

Five Jesuit novices professed their vows of poverty, chastity and obedience Aug. 14 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.

The ceremony came after a two-year novitiate at St. Andrew Hall in Syracuse. The novices helped in local ministry at, for example, Christian Brothers Academy, Jail Ministry, Loretto, Catholic Charities, Francis House, and Upstate University Hospital.

Pictured are, back row: Mr. Robert Lorenz, S.J., Mr. Christian Zombek, S.J., Mr. Luke Lapean, S.J., Rev. Joseph Sands, S.J. (Novice Director); front row: Rev. Stephen Surovick, S.J. (Assistant Novice Director), Mr. Mario Verde, S.J., Bishop Douglas J. Lucia, Dr. Ronald Jacobs, S.J., Very Rev. Joseph O’Keefe, S.J. (Provincial of the United States East Province of the Society of Jesus).

Fathers Surovick, Sands and O’Keefe are all members of the USA Jesuits East Province. Fathers Surovick and Sands live in Syracuse; Father O’Keefe in New York City.

For the Jesuit novices, it’s on to three years of philosophy studies: Mr. Zombek will be studying at St. Louis University, Mr. Verde and Dr. Jacobs (pharmacy) at Loyola University Chicago, Mr. Lapean and Mr. Lorenz at Fordham University. (Photo courtesy Jesuit Novitiate)

Philosophy studies are followed by two or three years of full-time ministry at a Jesuit workplace (school/parish/other).