Gingerbread House drive supports Francis House

Every Advent season, staff and families at Gingerbread House Preschool and Childcare Center in Syracuse come together to collect donations for a local non-profit organization. This year, the center collected paper towels for Francis House, which provides a loving home and extended family to persons with terminal illnesses.

275 paper towel rolls were delivered to Francis House the week before Christmas.

Gingerbread House, located in the former St. Daniel School on Court Street, is a Catholic ministry supported by the Franciscan Sisters that has been serving Central New York families for over 20 years.

Editor’s note: Both Editor Katherine Long and Communications and Social Media Specialist Nicole Ossevoort, who submitted this item on behalf of Gingerbread House, have children who attend the school.