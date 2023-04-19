‘Go tell’: Bishop reminds Good Friday crowd of their spiritual duty

By Kathryne Rakowski

Contributing writer

Following Jesus on the Way of the Cross is a tradition for Catholics on Good Friday. Here in the Diocese of Syracuse, families, youth and adults of all ages have the opportunity to come together once a year for Good Friday Stations of the Cross with the Bishop. This tradition was started years ago by then Bishop Robert J. Cunningham and continues to flourish to this day. The evening, hosted by the Office of Adolescent Catechesis and Discipleship, has been held at both the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Christ the King Retreat House. This year on April 7, the event was held at the Cathedral and attracted a big crowd as always.

“I think what youth and families appreciate most are the Station reflections themselves,” Director Bob Walters said. “We use Life Teen’s ‘Come Walk.’ These reflections appropriately allow youth to understand and meditate on the way of the cross but are popular for people of all ages.”

Although the event was created for youth and families, people of all ages attend and have an experience they don’t soon forget. This year, Walters was excited for everyone to be back at the Cathedral.

“It provides a unique experience that is very beautiful and prayerful — especially since the renovations,” he said. “Since it is the spiritual center of our diocese, we felt it was appropriate to introduce youth and families to this devotion here.”

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia led the Stations of the Cross, and at each station, the “Come Walk” reflection was read by a youth, making the experience all the more special.

“I loved hearing the voices of young people read the reflections for each station.

Somehow it seemed more real when they said it, rather than a leader of the church,” Sister Kathy Stark, DSMP, Pastoral Associate at Holy Family, shared. She attended with a group of Sisters from her community, the Daughters of St. Mary of Providence, and said it was a memorable evening. “As much as I love making the Stations outdoors for its witness value,” she said, “having them inside meant that we could hear everything. That made it more prayerful for me.”

Sophia Corso, a member of Transfiguration Church, attended for the first time and found it a very powerful experience. “It was especially impactful seeing the amount of teenagers and young adults in attendance with such devotion and love for Jesus and the Catholic faith,” she shared. “The amount of reverence when praying at the Stations made it even more beautiful and moving, and it’s certainly something I will not forget.”

Carlos Gonzalez, Youth Minister at St. Augustine’s and St. Mary’s churches in Baldwinsville, attended with members of his youth group and was looking forward to an experience where his teens could pray alongside other teens and also witness the faith of the Bishop.

“I knew it would be a great opportunity for our teens to see other teenagers practicing their faith; a tangible sign that they are not alone living out their faith at their age,” he said. “It was a great sign of hope; a reminder that there are still young people who are hungry for the Lord. Also, our teens having the occasion to pray with our Bishop was a great experience for them.”

A member of his Youth Group, Gianna Weaver, a senior at Baker High School in Baldwinsville, was happy to be given the opportunity to lead a station. “I wanted to lead a station because I think it’s so important to understand what Jesus went through on his journey to the cross,” she said. “I liked how all the youth were of different ages and from different churches. It makes you realize there are more youth in the church who think the same as you!”

After Stations were completed, people in attendance had the opportunity to venerate a relic of the True Cross. Bishop Lucia ended by reminding everyone of the task Jesus left his early followers with after the crucifixion and resurrection — go tell.

“And we must now ponder how we can go tell of the wondrous love we have seen here tonight,” he said.