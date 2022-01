Students and staff from Holy Cross Academy walked a mile in downtown Oneida on Jan. 19 to celebrate the gift of life. St. Patrick students joined Holy Cross students at St. Patrick’s Church to pray a rosary for life—born and unborn. After the prayer service, HCA students/staff and community members, led by Fathers Christopher Ballard and Nathan Brooks, walked from St. Patrick’s to the shrine of the unborn child at St. Joseph’s. (Photos submitted)