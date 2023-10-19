Holy Cross Academy’s Baskets Galore slated for Oct. 28

Holy Cross Academy in Oneida is happy to announce its annual Baskets Galore event will be back this year on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event will take place at the Verona Fire Hall, 5555 Volunteer Ave., Verona. Doors open at 4 p.m., drawing begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Reservations strongly suggested. Please call the HCA office by Wednesday, Oct. 25, to purchase/reserve your seat or table. Phone 315-363-1669.

For those unable to attend on Oct. 28, previewing baskets/purchasing tickets will be available 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be a great evening for community and fun as Holy Cross raffles off 100-plus baskets and three grand prizes; also offered is a 50/50 raffle. There will be food/soft drinks for sale or BYO. Please note: Children must be chaperoned (please, no kids under 12). The event will also be live-streamed via Facebook. All prizes must be picked up at the fire hall following the event.