HOPE Appeal challenge set for Giving Tuesday

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s Giving Tuesday — a day during the holiday season set aside to support charitable causes and service organizations.

This Giving Tuesday — today, December 3 — the diocesan HOPE Appeal has teamed up with Dunk and Bright Furniture and Catholic Charities of Onondaga County for a special giving challenge.

“If HOPE Appeal donors raise $6,000 on or before GivingTuesday, Dunk and Bright Furniture will match it by donating mattresses to families in

need at Catholic Charities,” explained Danielle Mensing, diocesan Director of Annual Giving.

Each year, funds raised through the annual HOPE Appeal campaign help to support programs, services, and ministries that serve the diocese’s nearly 230,000 Catholics as well as countless members of the wider Central New York community.

Mensing offered examples of some of the ways HOPE Appeal donors are making an impact: Tuition assistance is helping students receive a Catholic education; more than 30 hospital chaplains and pastoral ministers are bringing comfort to more than 44,000 people; and some 14,000 youth are involved in faith formation classes. Another 100,000 individuals in need are provided services and assistance through the Catholic Charities agencies in the diocese.

To donate to the HOPE Appeal this Giving Tuesday, visit syracusediocese.org/foundation/hopeappeal/ or call Mensing directly at 315-472-8447 to donate over the phone.