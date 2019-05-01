In memoriam: Father John S. Finnegan

Father John S. Finnegan, a priest of the diocese for more than 60 years, died April 30. He was 88.

A native of Our Lady of Solace Church in Syracuse and a graduate of Central High School, Father Finnegan studied at Le Moyne College and St. Bernard’s Seminary.

He was ordained for the diocese Feb. 2, 1956. His more than six decades of ministry included service as assistant pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, and Our Lady of Lourdes in Utica; pastor and co-pastor of St. James Church in Syracuse; founding pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Baldwinsville; pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Camillus; and, following his retirement in 2003, administrator of St. Mary’s Church in Jamesville and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, a position he held from 2005 to 2017.

Father Finnegan served as Newman Center chaplain at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica and Hamilton College in Clinton. He also served as a chaplain to the city-county jail in Syracuse and as a member of the Ecumenical Commission.

On the occasion of his 60th jubilee in 2016, Father Finnegan told the Catholic Sun he has “loved being a priest” and thoroughly enjoys what he does — “that to me is a real blessing.”

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 3, 5-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3494 Rt. 31, Baldwinsville, with a Vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m.