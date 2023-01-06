‘Jazz Nativity’ brings Christmas to life in Utica

The holiday season was brought to life with a performance of ‘Bending Towards the Light … A Jazz Nativity’ held recently at St. Mary of Mount Carmel / Blessed Sacrament Parish in Utica.

This holiday tradition was presented by Chelsea Opera from New York City along with Central New York’s most acclaimed jazz instrumentalists. Leonarda Priore is the co-founder and artistic director of Chelsea Opera. She is a Utica native who graduated from Thomas R. Proctor High School in 1971.

“Even in these times of difficulty and challenges, the premise and music of this moving piece reminds us that no matter what obstacles we face, this timeless story and the uplifting music within helps us to rejoice and realize that together we can see the world ‘Bending Towards the Light,’” she said.

Composed, arranged and produced by Anne Phillips, ‘Bending Towards the Light … A Jazz Nativity’ is the traditional Christmas story told through the medium of jazz. Through the years many great jazz artists — including Dave Brubeck, Lionel Hampton and Tito Puente — have been a part of the presentations, playing the roles of the kings, shepherds and angels.

Performed in full costume, “A Jazz Nativity” is a wonderful combination of theater, jazz and opera.

Chelsea Opera is a professional opera company in its 19th season that produces fully staged operas with chamber orchestra and other musical endeavors. It was founded in 2004 by Priore and Lynne Hayden-Findlay.