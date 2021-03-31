Knights cook up breakfast-to-go

By Gary DiLallo | Special to the Catholic Sun

MAINE — Snow is melting from December’s historic storm, robins are making noise as they return, and pancakes are cooking on the griddle.

Yes, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and eggs were the first sign of spring in Maine, N.Y., as the Knights of Columbus Council 11651 served a takeout breakfast on March 14.

The Knights have served buffet breakfast at the Father Clarence Cerwonka Hall at Most Holy Rosary Church for many years. Breakfast buffets were started in 1995 and led by Emil Stastny, who finally retired from breakfast duty this year. We thank him for years of dedication. These monthly breakfasts not only serve to maintain the council but are a fundraiser and a chance for parishioners of Most Holy Rosary to enjoy fellowship and fun over breakfast.

The recent breakfast was the first time since the COVID pandemic began that food was served. And although they couldn’t actually sit down and enjoy one another’s company, the Knights prepared some great food to go.

Breakfast takeout was a success, serving 27 meals and 40 sandwiches. Diners had a choice of pancakes and sausage or several different breakfast sandwiches.

As things are opening up in the county and more venues are opening, the Knights are planning a modified breakfast buffet (served) in the hall on Sunday, April 18.

“Our breakfast is not only the council’s main fundraiser (80 meals per month), but it also allows us to serve the parishioners of MHR and build unity within the council by working together for a common cause,” Grand Knight Jim Bishop said. The Knights use the funds to support Coats for Kids and provide financial support to a seminarian.

Deacon Gary DiLallo is the pastoral associate and business administrator at Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine.