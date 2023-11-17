Lace Up for the Gratitude Run

ABOVE: Fr. Joseph O’Connor (2nd from right), pastor of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, warms up for last year’s run with some friends.

An annual tradition at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Baldwinsville brings parishioners in neighboring communities together in the spirit of giving and gratitude.

By Nicole Ossevoort, Social Media Specialist at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

As the days wind down to the much-anticipated Gratitude Run on November 26th, the excitement is palpable within the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish community. With the spirit of gratitude and community building, this event promises not only a healthy dose of exercise but also an opportunity for Father Joe O’Connor to express his gratitude to parishioners.

Fellow parishioners and Fr. O’Connor will be hitting the pavement after Sunday Masses, weaving through the neighborhoods and sharing the spirit of gratitude along the way. Fr. O’Connor, optimistic and filled with faith, is planning a few extra feet despite currently being at 83% of the $64,344 goal. He is confident that the parish will rally with great generosity for the annual diocesan HOPE Appeal, ensuring a strong finish.

Instead of covering the usual number of neighborhoods, participants will experience a unique twist—running “figure-eights.” This approach takes runners by the starting point halfway through the run, enabling them to join or leave the Gratitude Run at their convenience. It’s a thoughtful adjustment that aims to maximize participation and make the event more accessible for everyone.

The goal for the Gratitude Run is set at an impressive 71,280 feet, equivalent to 13.5 miles. It’s not just a physical feat but a symbolic journey representing the collective effort and commitment of our parish community to support those in need.

To ensure everyone is on track, maps for the run are now available on the parish website. The maps detail the start times and routes for each neighborhood, allowing participants to plan their run accordingly. Parishioners and neighbors are encouraged to join at any time, and in previous years, Father’s been accompanied by runners, walkers, and bikers of all ages. Many neighbors simply come out to the sidewalk to clap and cheer for Father (an accomplished runner) as he cruises by.

The Gratitude Run has become an annual tradition for the parish – and it’s about so much more than running. It’s not only a way for Fr. O’Connor to express his thanks to parishioners for their generous contributions to the HOPE Appeal, but an opportunity for people in the neighborhoods surrounding St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church to witness faith in action. Following a successful and re-energizing three-day Parish Mission in October, the people of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton are excited for yet another chance to share their Catholic faith with their neighbors.

For highlights from the Gratitude Run, visit facebook.com/SEASBville.