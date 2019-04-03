Local rabbi to celebrate Seder Meal at Cathedral

Submitted by Dan Hurley | Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

During any other spring, the Catholic observance of Holy Week and the Jewish observance of Passover would quietly pass each other. This year, however, the parish community of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will welcome a local rabbi to help them appreciate the beauty of a Seder Meal, traditionally celebrated the first two nights of Passover in Jewish homes.

Rabbi Daniel Fellman of the Temple Society of Concord will celebrate the Cathedral Parish Seder on Thursday, April 11, in the Cathedral Gathering Space. The idea for the Seder came first from the Cathedral Young Adult group. The response from the parish has been strong. What was projected to be a sit-down for 30 or so has now blossomed to a sold-out 64 guests.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Rabbi Fellman to the Cathedral as our communities prepare for our distinct, yet complimentary observances,” said Cathedral Rector Msgr. Neal Quartier. “We share the story of Exodus as told through the Seder, and it will be a wonderful way for us to reflect as a community as we get ready for Holy Week.”