Meet our religious Jubilarians!

Over the last two weeks, The Catholic Sun celebrated our diocese’s religious jubilarians, something that was not done the previous two years due to COVID restrictions. Our 2020 and 2021 profiles were published and this week we conclude with our 2022 Jubilarians. Sister Katie Eiffe, the diocesan Vicar for Religious, shares that “it was inspiring to read their reflections on their religious life!” A complete group of profiles will be available at thecatholicsun.com.

2022 Jubilarians

70th Jubilarians

Sister Christine Marie Altman, OSF

Sister Christine Marie has served in the ministry of education as a teacher in a number of schools in the Diocese of Syracuse, and as a caregiver to the retired sisters at the Franciscan Motherhouse for 18 of those years. Currently retired, she resides at the Franciscan Villa.

She writes: “It has been seventy blessed, wonderful years. God has put so many loving people in my life who have made the journey very special. I thank God every day for all his gifts and graces. I hope I have in some way brought that love to those I have met along the way.”

Sister Stephanie Ward, OSF

Sister Stephanie has served in many and varied ministries in her religious life: catechist, elementary school teacher, religion teacher and director of religious education in multiple parishes. Additionally, she has served as a religious education consultant for the Diocese of Cleveland; parish director of religious education and pastoral associate; assistant director of the Franciscan Center in Rensselaer; director of the Lay Associate Program for the Sisters of St. Francis; minister of hospitality at Alverna Heights; director of the Jubilee House Retreat Center in Abingdon, Va.; neighborhood advisor for Catholic Charities in Syracuse; and in Community Services at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse.

ALSO: Sister Miriam Anthony Carioto, OSF, is retired and currently serves as a prayer minister at the Franciscan Villa. She was unable to be present at the diocesan celebration.

60th Jubilarians

Sister Catherine Laboure Miller, OSF

Sister Catherine Laboure served in the ministry of education as a teacher and as a principal in schools in the Diocese of Syracuse and at St. Peter’s School in Riverside, N.J.

She writes: “I have been very blessed wherever I was missioned, especially at St. Peter’s in New Jersey. I enjoyed my service as Principal at St. Rose of Lima. I was well prepared. The community gave me a wonderful education. I always enjoyed what I was doing and where I was missioned as a Sister of St. Francis in the field of education.”

Sister Rose Raymond Wagner, OSF

Sister Rose Raymond has served in a variety of ministries throughout her religious life.

She was a teacher at schools in the Syracuse Diocese. She also served two terms in community leadership as a council member, as a spiritual director at the Spiritual Renewal Center in Syracuse, as program director at both the former Stella Maris Retreat Center in Skaneateles and at Christ the King Retreat Center in Syracuse. She resides at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse.

She writes: “My call to religious life particularly as a vowed Franciscan Sister has been a graced time far beyond what I could have asked for or imagined. I have loved Franciscan women with whom I have shared these 60 years. I have been blessed with various ministries. … God has sent incredibly wonderful, holy, generous and prayerful people into my life. I have never regretted my ‘yes’ to God’s call. I continue to pray, ‘Here I am, Lord.’”

Sister Baptiste Westbrook, OSF

Sister Baptiste is also celebrating 60 years in religious life, and attended the diocesan celebration.

Sister Barbara Woody, OSF

Sister Barbara currently serves as a spiritual director at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse.

She writes: “My life as a Franciscan Sister has been a hymn of gratitude for all the blessings God has bestowed on me over the past 60 years. These blessings include my journey with God and my sisters in community, and all the wonderful opportunities to grow and become the person God has called me to be. For all, I am profoundly grateful.”

ALSO: Sister Jeanne Marie Lippincott, CSJ, is also celebrating 60 years of religious life in 2022, but was unable to attend the diocesan celebration.

50th Jubilee

Rev. Donald Kirby, SJ

Father Kirby is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination as a Jesuit priest. He has served at Le Moyne College as a professor of religious studies, as director of the Center for the Advancement of Values Education, and as superior of the Loyola Jesuit Community at Le Moyne.

He writes: “A great gift is the opportunity to journey together in search of God’s will with committed colleagues from diverse cultures, faith traditions and lands. I am especially thankful for the opportunity to walk together with young people, assisting them to develop a hopeful vision for the future and to become active, compassionate agents of social change.”

40th Jubilee

Rev. William Dolan, SJ

Father Dolan is a native of the Diocese of Syracuse who was ordained by Terrence Cardinal Cooke in 1982 at Fordham University Church in New York City. He is a retired history professor at Le Moyne College, and currently serves as a campus minister and minister of the Jesuit Community there.

He writes: “I recall being at the opening night conference on the eve of my entrance day, and looking around at the eleven other novices and upon hearing the Director of Novices talk on expectations for our lived experience as religious, all the requirements and rigor of the life, and I wondered to myself, ‘What have I done?’ (Now) I know that it is the Lord working in us who gives us the grace of our vocation and invites us to share that grace with fellow religious and with all whom we serve.”