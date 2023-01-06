Meet the new director of Christ the King Retreat House

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

Nestled in the hills on the east side of Syracuse is a beautiful old mansion built in 1934 as a private residence. At the time, it was the largest private residence in Syracuse. The home was purchased by the Jesuit order, the Society of Jesus, in 1944. They managed the retreat house for 50 years. The Syracuse Diocese then took ownership of the property and completely renovated the structure. Christ the King Retreat House provides an environment and opportunity for spiritual, personal and professional growth, healing and peace.

Joan Spector was recently appointed the executive director. She is the first female lay person to hold the position. She recently served in the Diocese of Syracuse Catholic schools office where she implemented a $1M grant program supporting families through K-12 scholarships and by reducing barriers to learning through technology support..

Spector earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Human Development at Syracuse University and a master’s degree in teaching from Le Moyne College. She is also a certified alcoholism and substance abuse counselor. She worked in the human services field for over 20 years, filling multiple roles including teaching and working as director of a recovery center.

William Crist, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese, said Joan is a dynamic and creative leader who was instrumental in developing the Cabrini Team Health program in the Catholic schools. “Joan will be very effective in her new role as she is excellent in developing relationships and building consensus among those she engages with,” he said. “Her organizational and planning skills coupled with her relationship building proved to be helpful in creating this significant grant. Joan created a sense of belonging, acceptance and confidence while focusing on the objectives.”

Spector’s training and experience make her the ideal person for her new position. “I come from a background of service to others,” she said. “ I also have a business background and experience in facilities management.” Spector said that as the steward of the retreat house her hope and vision is to improve upon and add to the already great programs that guests experience. “The Retreat House is peaceful and quiet and has a calm atmosphere,” she said. “I feel lucky to be working in such a wonderful place. I feel the Holy Spirit guiding me.”