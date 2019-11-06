Monsignor Meaney K of C event helps raise over $3,500 to relieve hunger

Nov 6, 2019 | Local

rich golfers 2 - Monsignor Meaney K of C event helps raise over $3,500 to relieve hunger

The mixed winners: Tom McGuire, Freda McGuire, Joe Teich, and Connie O’Keefe.

Each year Monsignor Meaney Knights of Columbus 9042, Elbridge, conducts a golf tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course, Skaneateles, to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries.

The real winners are the distressed families who benefit from these local food pantries:

The event, with the help of Welch Allyn and Sysco Syracuse, raised over $3,500 in cash and provisions shared by the two food pantries.

rich golfers 3 - Monsignor Meaney K of C event helps raise over $3,500 to relieve hunger

Grand Knight Ken Scott is shown with Judy Gelston, Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry; and Joan Scott, Jordan-Elbridge Ecumenical Food Pantry.

With the ever-increasing needs locally, the food pantries are being stretched to maintain the level of outreach to those in need. For example, the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry disburses 80-90 meals per month. The Jordan Elbridge Ecumenical Food Pantry distributed 250 food baskets for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter during the past year.

They also provide 10-15 families support each week. Each donation of non-perishable food items and financial support is greatly appreciated.

Since its inception in 2006, this modest tournament enabled the Elbridge Council to disburse nearly $40,000 in cash and provisions to the two food pantries.

