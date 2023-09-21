New diocesan vice chancellor brings education, experience, pastoral sensibility to role

ABOVE: Father Christopher R. Seibt with his parents, Sandy and Ted Seibt, and his nephew Joseph.

By Kathryne Rakowski

Contributing writer

Among the rounds of diocesan pastoral changes announced at the beginning of summer was the addition of special responsibilities for Father Christopher R. Seibt, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish and the Mission of St. Bernadette in Central Square. In addition to adding the pastorate of Sacred Heart Parish in Cicero to his responsibilities, Fr. Seibt was named vice chancellor of the Diocese of Syracuse by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia, effective Aug. 1.

Father Seibt — who holds licentiate degrees in philosophy, sacred theology and canon law — also continues his work as a judge in the marriage tribunal. He did give up his position as director of the diocesan office for Liturgy and R.C.I.A. (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) but retained his duties as master of ceremonies for episcopal liturgies.

It sounds like a lot of work, and it is. But Fr. Seibt is looking forward to this new role and has a background that has prepared him in a unique way for the work that he will be doing.

As Vice Chancellor, he will be overseeing Curial Acts, in particular, the canonical processes of parish modifications (mergers); church relegations (closures); and alienation of properties (property sales). These are processes that Fr. Seibt has been studying academically and preparing to assist with for quite some time.

During seminary formation and after being ordained on June 1, 2013, Fr. Seibt received his advanced degrees in philosophy, liturgical and sacramental theology, and canon law, all from The Catholic University of America. While receiving his canon law degree, he focused on sacramental law, as well as the law concerning the canonical processes of mergers, relegations and alienations that he will now be overseeing.

“I knew that we would be involved in these processes in the future,” Fr. Seibt said, recalling that he recognized the declining number of priests and people attending Mass during his time in the seminary. Knowing that there would be this need, Fr. Seibt focused on learning the canonical processes involved in parish reconfigurations in order to assist by providing a concise, simple and pastoral way to follow them. When a parish must be merged and a church closed or sold, Fr. Seibt explained, the process is complex.

“I wanted to make it as easy as possible so that the rights of everyone involved are respected,” he shared. “In these situations, you must follow the procedure to the letter of the law and if you don’t, you have to redo it, which makes the process even more difficult.”

Fr. Seibt will now be ready to assist parishes in the reconfiguration process. But it’s not just having an accurate process that is important to him. He also looks forward to walking with communities at a difficult time and offering them support.

“I look forward to working with and assisting clergy and lay faithful in a challenging but hopeful time,” he said.

Fr. Seibt knows firsthand how challenging these circumstances can be, but he encourages people to stay positive about the future.

“We can either lament and stay stuck in the past, or we can recognize new ways of moving forward with the Spirit. Recognize the bigger picture. It’s not about a building, but the mission of Christ and his Church,” he shared. “Keep your eyes focused on the Lord and, in the end, it won’t matter how things look. Just stay focused on our mission.”