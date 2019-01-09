Notre Dame Schools name new leadership

Submitted by Notre Dame Schools

UTICA — Notre Dame Schools announced that Vincent J. Gilroy Jr. has been elected as the schools’ new Board of Trustees President.

Gilroy is a certified Public Accountant who owns his own firm. He also serves as the chairman of the Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation. Gilroy brings exceptional vision, commitment, and financial planning, to the school, as well as the passion of a proud alumnus. Gilroy is a 1974 Notre Dame graduate. Gilroy cited one of his main objectives as Board President is to reconnect Utica Catholic Academy, St. Francis de Sales and Notre Dame alumni with Notre Dame.

In December 2012, Bishop Robert J. Cunningham and the Utica Notre Dame transition team asked James Joseph to serve as the first Board of Trustees President for Notre Dame Schools. Under his guidance a Board of Directors and Leadership Team were established. Notre Dame instituted a flourishing International program bringing 15-20 students a year to the Mohawk Valley for an International School experience.

Additionally, during the successful $8 million Making Our Kids World Ready campaign, the school built the Monsignor Willenburg Center, a multipurpose space to expand the arts and athletics, and established the $1 million Dorothy Darby Endowment for student scholarships. Joseph also oversaw the transition of school leadership as Notre Dame hired its first new principal in nearly 20 years.

On September 1, 2017, Joseph was named Special Assistant to the President of Le Moyne College. It was at that time with the additional responsibilities Joseph signaled to the Board he would be stepping down effective December 31, 2018. The Board named Joseph Chairman Emeritus at its December meeting.

Joseph noted, “It has been a privilege to serve Notre Dame Schools. I have witnessed so many successes and accomplishments during my tenure including the successful Making Our Kids World Ready capital campaign, the building of the Msgr. Willenburg Center and the establishment of the Dorothy Darby Endowment for scholarships.”

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to wish Jim all the best,” Vincent Gilroy, incoming President of the Board said. “It has been a pleasure to watch Notre Dame flourish under the leadership of Jim. Our Board looks forward to building upon these successes in coming years.”

Located in Utica, N.Y., Notre Dame Schools include Notre Dame Elementary School, which offers Pre-K through 6th grade education, and Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, a college preparatory Catholic high school which provides tomorrow’s young men and women with a value-centered and academically-challenging environment. For more information, please visit www.notredameutica.org or call (315) 724-5118, ext. 35.