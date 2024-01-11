NYS discernment retreat focuses on the joy of the priestly vocation

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

More than 20 years ago, vocations directors from dioceses across New York State founded a collaborative retreat for men discerning a call to the priesthood. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia was then Father Lucia from the Diocese of Ogdensburg. He was among the founders of the annual event that continues on, taking place just after New Year at Christ the King Retreat House. Even the coronavirus pandemic didn’t put the brakes on the annual gathering as an online Zoom retreat replaced the in-person event.

Nothing gets in the way of dioceses providing support and guidance to those contemplating a priestly vocation.

“All the vocation directors come and they all take turns delivering the different talks and keynote addresses,” shares Father Jason Hage, the vocation director for the Diocese of Syracuse. “We all need to hear these different voices and these important topics that help them discern.”

Father adds that the early January timing provides opportunity for those attending college to get involved while they’re between semesters. Most importantly, it’s highly advantageous for the discerners to know they are accompanied on their journey. And it is exciting.

“It’s action packed from the time they arrive until the time they leave,” Father Hage tells us. It’s a three-day, two-night event hosted at the Syracuse retreat house, a central point in the state for men from all corners, including the Archdiocese of New York. Father Hage points out that the talks inspire not just the retreatants but the ordained priests who are attending, too. Presentations delve into the gift of celibacy, the joy of the priesthood — the highlight keynote of the retreat — and other topics that in Fr. Hage’s words “really get guys thinking.” The joy of the priesthood talk is followed by all-night adoration and contemplation before the Blessed Sacrament. “And after they hear that talk about the joy of the priesthood and the gift and blessing of celibacy, come the next morning, a lot of times guys come out with a new resolve to take the next step.”

At Mass during the retreat principal celebrant Bishop Lucia said in his homily that in discernment, revealed in the words of the Gospels, is a reminder of Christ’s presence in all we do. “That who I am today has nothing to do with me, but everything to do with Jesus, and about letting Jesus work through me as his instrument.” He also reminded all of the advice of Pope Francis, that we are invited to accompany those we meet along the journey.

George, from the Diocese of Rochester, has already started his seminary journey. It started when God spoke to him through others who saw something special in him. “I was singing for a funeral one day, and the organist asked me, ‘Do you have a vocation to the priesthood?’” At the time George replied that he hadn’t really given it much thought. ”But you know, he wasn’t the last one to ask me. A lot of people kept asking me that question, all of a sudden. Sometimes I knew them, sometimes I didn’t. So that really got me thinking about it. And I spoke about it with my pastor.” That put George on the course he is following now.

Nicholas is from the Vestal area; his curiosity started during liturgy. “It came upon my heart, the priesthood, watching my parish priest growing up. And the way that he administered Mass, the Eucharist, really gave me the desire to want to do that for others, and for other young people.” Nicholas found a sense of community among the attendees at the retreat, all giving time to deep thought about the vocation. “For us to have this type of setting, this environment to do that in is great, because you might not find that in your parish, to have another young man that has the same desire or questions that you have. So, to come here with men from all over the state, it’s quite interesting to see.”

George also shared his strategy for contemplation: Keep things simple.

“There’s so much noise in the world today, so many things we could fill our lives and distractions through. I find it’s really important to make sure you’re not overindulging in worldly things. You’re being temperate with your recreations, as it were, but also being very intentional about setting time for prayer every day, especially in front of the Blessed Sacrament, if you can. Just sitting there and dealing with the Lord. I think those are key.”

Discernment of vocations and listening for the voice of the Father are not restricted to just retreat opportunities.