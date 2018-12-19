Obituary: Sister Mary Gertrude (Mary Genevieve) Dumas, OSF

Sister Mary Gertrude (Mary Genevieve) Dumas, OSF, age 99, went home peacefully to God, December 7, 2018, at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse. She was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., to Francis and Clara O’Neill Dumas and lived her life as a Sister of St. Francis for 73 years.

Sister Mary Gertrude graduated from the College of Nursing at Champlain Valley Hospital in Champlain, N.Y., where she also received a bachelor’s degree in Neo-Natal Nursing. Post-graduate work at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse led to her certification in Obstetric Nursing. She also earned certification in Clinical Pastoral Education from the Andover Newton Theological School.

Sister Mary Gertrude served as Head Nurse and Director of the Special Care Nursery at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, and at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse for 29 years. She was also a nurse and Director of Spiritual Care for 25 years in Auburn Hospital in Auburn.

Sister Mary Gertrude gave many years of devoted service to her community. She will certainly be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and vision. She was loved, admired, and respected for her dedication to the babies under her care, their mothers, nurses, and patients throughout the hospitals where she served.

Sister Mary Gertrude was predeceased by her brother, Francis Dumas, and two sisters, Clara Stearns and Margaret Aubrey. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and the Sisters of St. Francis.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 12 at the Franciscan Villa Chapel. Donations in Sister Mary Gertrude’s memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, Mission Advancement Office, 6900 Buckley Rd., Syracuse, N.Y. 13212.