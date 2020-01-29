Out & about: February 3 to February 13

February 3

Fisherman’s Club, at Le Moyne College’s Panasci Chapel, 1419 Salt Springs Rd., Syracuse; 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend the Fisherman’s Club, an initiative sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse that aims to reach college-age and young adult men who are thinking about the priesthood. The mission of “FC” is to build fraternity among young adult Catholic men as well as provide these men with tools for mature discernment of their vocation. The meetings begin with prayer, including Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Vespers, a talk on discernment, time for silent reflection and personal prayer, and Solemn Benediction, followed by a time of fellowship and conversation where pizza and soft drinks will be provided. The meetings always conclude by

8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Father Jason C. Hage at (315) 824-2164.

February 7

Thrive at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 300 Odell Ave., Endicott;

7-8 p.m. Thrive is an evening of music, inspiration, and fellowship. No cost, no commitment. Everyone is welcome, especially families with small children! For more information, contact Mary Hallman at (315) 470-1429.

February 13

The Be-Attitudes for Care of Our Common Home, sponsored by the Office of Faith Formation, at Christ the King Retreat House, 500 Brookford Rd., Syracuse; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. This workshop combines the artwork of Marion Honors, CSJ, with highlights for reflection and ecological conversion from Laudato Si’. Learn what Pope Francis’ encyclical means to us on this 5th anniversary and how we can share it with our faith communities today. This workshop is for pastors, deacons, catechetical leaders, catechists, youth ministers, social justice teams, campus ministers, teachers, Formation for Ministry candidates — all are welcome! Cost: $35 including lunch (catechetical leaders & FFM candidate fee is covered). Register at faithformationevents.weebly.com by Feb. 6. For more information, contact Theresa May at (315) 472-6753.