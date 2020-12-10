Pack those cars: Southern Tier church, club tackle hunger

Jackie Gartman from the Lions Club gives a thumbs up as the inventory in each box is complete, saying, “As always many hands make light and happy work.”

Submitted by Deacon Gary DiLallo

The West Corners Lions Club and the Most Holy Rosary Youth Group and Human Development Committee met again to provide Thanksgiving Baskets for more than 75 families in the Maine/Endwell/Endicott/Whitney Point area.

Overseeing the assembly of the boxes of Thanksgiving food that was loaded into the line of vehicles on Sunday, Nov. 22, were Dave Rutowski, the Past District Governor and currently the Club Secretary of the Lions, and Darlene Voltz, Chairperson of the Most Holy Rosary Human Development Committee.

It was an amazing scene to watch the group of youth and adults working together to provide for others. Annastazia Alfarano, a member of the MHR Youth Group along with her sister Elizabeth, said, “It is always great to serve those in need.”

MHR Youth Group member Mary Krichbaum added, “We have so much to be thankful for this season. It’s amazing that we have the opportunity to pass that on.”

Each food box contained a turkey provided by Catholic Charities of Broome County, fresh potatoes, apples, bread, freshly baked apple pies provided by Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, as well as stuffing, vegetables, and cranberries.

Darlene Voltz was elated that the many weeks of planning with the Lions Club ended on a positive note as the food was handed out to those families who needed help.

In addition to the food, canned and packaged dog and cat food were also provided to those families who have pets, ensuring they have something. The pet food was provided by Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary, Inc.

As the Pastoral Associate at the parish, I am very grateful that the new friendship/relationship with the West Corners Lions Club, the parish youth, and the committee has worked so well and continues to grow.