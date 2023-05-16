Remembering Le Moyne’s Fr. Daniel Mulhauser, S.J.

Father Daniel J. Mulhauser, S.J., an iconic presence through the years at Le Moyne College, has died at the age of 96. He passed away May 7 at Murray-Weigel Hall at Fordham University.

A Syracuse native, Fr. Dan grew up in the city’s West End. An Eagle Scout and U.S. Army veteran, Father earned a bachelor’s degree from Regis College in Colorado and a master’s degree in philosophy from St. Louis University. He then entered the seminary and was ordained a priest in the Society of Jesus in June 1960 at Fordham University.

He first came to Le Moyne College — the Heights — in 1962, serving as an instructor of theology and chaplain until 1968. After spending two years in Chicago completing his Doctor of Ministry degree, he returned, serving as a chaplain from 1970 until he left Le Moyne in 1974. Over the next 28 years, Father Dan undertook a number of international assignments, including more than 15 years working in Guam in several capacities. He returned to Le Moyne in 2002 and spent 20 years in Advancement, where his work as chaplain of the alumni allowed him to reconnect with many students from the ’60s and ’70s.

Fr. William Dolan, S.J., part of Sacramental Ministry & Local Service Outreach at Le Moyne, recalled a time in 1970 when he was first discerning a vocation as a Jesuit priest.

“The director of vocations said, ‘Call Father Mulhauser at Le Moyne and go see him.’ So, he’s been with me for my entire 53 years of making my way to the Jesuits and being there,” Father Dolan said. He added that in recent times, Fr. Mulhauser continued to be an inspiring presence in the community. “Even as his health declined he never lost his beautiful personality and his happiness. Every day, he was happy till the end, filled with joy.”

Le Moyne President Dr. Linda LeMura said that “Father Mulhauser was the spirit, the inspiration, our mascot here at Le Moyne College.” She added that “it’s a very complicated time for us in that we’re celebrating his amazing life and all that he meant to us over the generations, and at the same time there’s a sense of sadness, but we know now that we have an advocate in heaven, keeping an eye on his Le Moyne Dolphins.”

Le Moyne is not the only local beneficiary of Fr. Dan’s presence and participation; he spent 17 years at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Baldwinsville as a beloved weekend associate where Deacon William Dotterer also serves.

“What I remember most about Father Mulhauser is that he was open to talk to anyone at any time,” Dc. Dotterer observed. “He was a very humble man, a very holy man. And because of those qualities, he gained the respect and the love of everybody there.”

He is survived by many nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. and he leaves behind countless friends, colleagues and admirers among the Le Moyne community.

The funeral Mass was celebrated May 13 in the Panasci Family Chapel at Le Moyne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Daniel J. Mulhauser Endowed Scholarship Fund at Le Moyne College, 1419 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY 13214, or to Jesuits USA East, 39 East 83rd St., New York, NY 10028.