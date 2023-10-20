Respect Life Month 2023 diocesan school images

October is Respect Life Month and in the Diocese of Syracuse, that means Bishop Douglas J. Lucia is on the road, visiting diocesan junior/senior high schools with a simple message: “Life is sacred from the first moment of conception until God calls us back to our heavenly home,” as he told students at Bishop Grimes in East Syracuse. “He calls each one of us by name, and we are precious to Him.”

Here is a collection of photos from that Masses. We will be adding images from the scheduled October 26 Mass for Life at Seton Catholic in Binghamton we get them. Pray for our students, pray for all the vulnerable members of our society. Enjoy the photos.