‘Resolve to Evolve’; Retreat House speaker puts a new spin on resolutions and more

By Judy Carr, contributing writer

When Joan Spector became the Director of Christ the King Retreat House in September one of her first tasks was to book programming for the Winter and Spring seasons. She didn’t search long or far to encounter Mary DeTurris Poust, a resident of the Capital Region. Spector relates “I first learned of Mary’s reputation as a wonderful speaker, presenter and spiritual director, then had the opportunity to speak with her and found her filled with such warmth and spirituality. I knew she needed to be part of our future offerings at CTK.” The author of six books on Catholic spirituality and six books of seasonal reflections, Ms. DeTurris Poust also writes about the spiritual journey in her award-winning monthly column, Life Lines, and hosts a podcast by the same name. You can learn more about her writings at her website: www.notstrictlyspiritual.com. Spector booked DeTurris Poust for three events in the first half of 2023 with hopes these are the beginning of a meaningful collaboration.

For those of us who consider New Year an opportunity to start over, DeTurris Poust will present a program entitled New Year’s Resolve to Evolve: Begin a Journey of True Transformation. It will be held both live at the Retreat House and virtually over Zoom on January 4, 2023 from 6:30-8:30. She has designed the program for those of who are “looking to go much deeper into fertile soil of our soul, a place where there are ideas and experiences and adventures trying to poke through the surface and blossom into the life we deserve, the life we’ve been dreaming of.” The evening will include a presentation filled with humor, inspiration and practical exercises both in-session and to take home.

On March 22, DeTurris Poust will facilitate a presentation at CTK entitled Managing Compassion Fatigue. This program is designed for caregivers – in healthcare, in ministry, at home, who are having trouble finding time to step away from the needs of others. The evening will be a small respite from the demands of the day and will include prayer, talk, laughter and discussion of practical ways to create small breaks within the busyness of daily life.

The weekend of June 9th to 11th, DeTurris Poust will lead an experience entitled Stillpoint: Creating Calm from Chaos. This retreat, which starts on Friday evening and continues to 11am on Sunday, will include opportunities to slow down and nourish body, mind and spirit. This spiritual getaway will include talks on bringing prayer into everyday life and creating a still point amid the busyness of daily life through journaling, guided meditations, meditative movement and hands-on-prayer experiences.

If you think DeTurris Poust’s name or bio seems familiar, check out your Advent devotional. Her book Daily Reflections for Advent & Christmas: Waiting in Joyful Hope published by Liturgical Press is being used in parishes in our Diocese.

DeTurris Poust relates “the retreats I lead are for anyone called to deepen their connection with the Divine. They are open to men and women and people of all ages and backgrounds. My goal is always to help people find that space within them where Spirit resides and to learn to make room for the still, small voice of God. I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to do this in so many ways.”

Joan Spector is excited to present this new speaker to our community and looks forward to hosting these and more opportunities for enrichment and growth at Christ the King.

Further information on these and all the retreat house offerings can be found at the Christ the King Retreat House website www.ctkretreat.com or by calling 315-446-2680.

Editor’s note: Judy Carr is responsible for Guest Services at Christ the King Retreat House in Syracuse.