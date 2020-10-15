Rosary Rally held at Basilica

Text and photo submitted by Gwendolyn Dougherty

The 50th Annual Rosary Rally was held Oct. 4 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Syracuse. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia joined the event and offered a homily (pictured at right).

Precautions included mandatory masks, one family per pew, pews marked off to ensure social distancing, and hand sanitizing and signing in prior to entering the church.

The rally was created to honor Our Blessed Mother and to pray for world peace. The first rally was held on Oct. 4, 1970, and was turned into an annual event by Father Adolph Kantor.

The basilica’s Rosary Society, which puts the event together each year, was founded August 28, 1892, under the direction of Father Francis Rusin. The motto of the Rosary Society is “To Jesus through Mary.”

Gwendolyn Dougherty is the Social Media Coordinator for the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.