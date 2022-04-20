Sisters close NunBetter Chocolates and Custom Gift Baskets

The Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities (SOSFNC) announced today that NunBetter Chocolates and Custom Gift Baskets closed on April 16 after more than 20 years of operation.

In what General Minister Sister Jeanne Weisbeck called a “bittersweet decision,” the closing makes it possible for shop director Sister Jane Bourne to enter a new ministry and for renovations to the building that houses the shop. NunBetter has been located at 6900 Buckley Road in Liverpool since 2014.

Sister Jane’s primary goal in opening NunBetter was to provide meaningful activities for the senior Sisters who had retired from active ministry and to make it possible for them to contribute to the community’s financial well-being. With the shop closing, Sister Jane will serve the Sisters in Central New York as one of several ministers responsible for the Sisters’ spiritual, physical and emotional well-being. She begins that ministry in June.

NunBetter earned a loyal clientele of individuals and companies throughout the years. Customers loved the custom-made favors, baskets and other gifts; the Sisters found joy in making them.

“We thank Sister Jane for her dedication to NunBetter and the senior Sisters who worked with her. Our entire community of Sisters thanks the customers who helped make NunBetter such a sweet success,” she said.