Sixth-graders from nine schools enjoy day of basketball

Sixth-grade boys and girls from nine parochial grammar schools played in the 23rd Annual Goodwill Basketball Games March 11 at Christian Brothers Academy.

Participating schools were Blessed Sacrament, Cathedral Academy at Pompei, Holy Cross, Holy Family, Immaculate Conception, Most Holy Rosary, St. Margaret’s, St. Mary’s, and St. Rose of Lima.

The event coordinators were Mark Baker and Gary Dembkowski.

Serving as coaches were Bishop Grimes’ John Cifonelli, Charlie Falgiatano, Bob McKenney, and Jim Sloan; Bishop Ludden’s Gallagher Driscoll, Carm Petrera, and Kevin Randall; and CBA’s Paul Cangemi, John Niland, Ed Leone, and Buddy Wleklinski.

The referees were from IAABO Board 38. Proceeds from admissions, shootout competitions, and raffles were donated to Northside CYO. (Photos courtesy Renee Baker)