St. Lucy’s Parish victim of theft of Christmas Giveaway items

Thieves may have taken the stuff, but they’ll never steal the spirit.

For those in the diocese who may not know about St. Lucy’s Church in Syracuse and the great works of faith and generosity it provides, please pay close attention. Over $18,000 worth of clothing, household items, toys and other merchandise purchased for the annual St. Lucy’s Christmas Giveaway was stolen from a warehouse on the near westside of Syracuse on Aug. 21 and again on Aug. 24. Throughout the year, more than 100 volunteers collect money and gifts and shop for items for over 350 struggling families in the area who cannot afford to purchase Christmas gifts.

We all can help.

St. Lucy’s has set up a GoFundMe page to help finance the cost of replacing the more than 1,500 items. Go to: https://www.gofundme.com/ and search “St. Lucy’s Christmas Gift Giving Program” to donate.

For more information about the Christmas Giveaway Program, contact Kay Scharoun at 315-430-7400 or email Nick Salibrici at nsalibrici@yayhoo.com.