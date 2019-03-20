St. Patrick’s Day in the diocese Mar 20, 2019 | Local The Dr. Tom Dooley Choraliers participate in the Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) A Mass in honor of St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated March 16 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) There were many ways of looking at Syracuse’s St. Patrick’s Parade. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) Colorful bands dotted the parade route in Syracuse. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) An Adorino Construction crew collects food for the Mother Marianne Westside Soup Kitchen at Utica’s St. Patrick’s Parade. (Photo courtesy Tom Loughlin Jr.) Harp music enhances the March 16 Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) Bernie Mahoney served as the co-grand marshal of Syracuse’s parade with his daughter, Joanie Mahoney. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) Father David McCallum, S.J., of Le Moyne College speaks March 16 at the Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) Taking the role of St. Patrick in Syracuse’s St. Patrick’s Parade is former Onondaga County Sheriff Kevin Walsh. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) Utica St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal John Sullivan rides in a horse-drawn carriage with his wife, Deborah. (Photo courtesy Thomas Loughlin Jr.) Handler and dog also enjoy Syracuse’s St. Patrick’s Parade. (Photo courtesy Chuck Wainwright) Jim Sullivan does the honors at St. Patrick for Utica’s parade. (Photo courtesy Tom Loughlin Jr.) Related Articles St. Patrick’s Day celebrated around the diocese St. Patrick’s in Taberg holds annual St. Patrick’s Day Clambake St. Patrick’s host annual pumpkin festival