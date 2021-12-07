Syracuse-born archbishop is new member of Vatican’s communications office

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis named five new members to the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, including Archbishop Borys Gudziak, head of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia.

The Vatican announced the new appointments Dec. 2.

Archbishop Gudziak, 61, was born in Syracuse, the son of immigrant parents from Ukraine. He is a graduate of Syracuse University and holds a doctorate in Slavic and cultural history from Harvard. He spent two decades in Ukraine, where he directed the Lviv Theological Academy, and he later headed the Paris-based Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Volodymyr the Great, which covers France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The other new members, who are all appointed by the pope for a five-year term, are Italian Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica; Argentine Archbishop Jorge Eduardo Lozano of San Juan de Cuyo; Nigerian Bishop Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo; and Xavière Missionary Sister Nathalie Becquart.