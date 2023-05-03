Syracuse’s Most Holy Rosary Church to honor ‘Father Fred’

Most Holy Rosary parish in Syracuse will hold a dessert reception honoring their pastor, Father Fred Mannara, who is celebrating his 60th jubilee this spring.

Father Fred was ordained on May 18, 1963. His “calling has been one of complete devotion to the Lord, dedicated leadership as pastor to parish and school, spiritual friend and confidant to young and old, and good shepherd to the sick, dying, lonely and lost” as described in the parish announcement of the event.

Fr. Fred’s years of service include assignments at St. Bartholomew (Norwich), St. Mary of the Assumption (Binghamton), Bishop Ludden (Syracuse) faculty, Corpus Christi (South Onondaga) and St. Patrick’s (Otisco). Additionally, he served at St. Mary’s (Baldwinsville), St. Patrick’s (Jordan), St. Brigid/St. Joseph (Syracuse) and Transfiguration (Syracuse). Fr. Fred was Director of Faith Centers at Henninger and Fowler high schools in Syracuse. He was named pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes (Syracuse), parochial vicar at St. John the Evangelist (New Hartford) and, in 1998, pastor at Most Holy Rosary Church (Syracuse) where he has served ever since.

Those who know him through Most Holy Rosary recognize his efforts as a driving force in maintaining the parish school where he’s especially known to the young people as the breakfast chef, feeding students each day. In 2009, Catholic Charities of Syracuse and Onondaga County bestowed the distinguished Bishop’s Medallion to Fr. Fred for his commitment to the church and to his faithful outreach to those in need in the community.

The reception will take place 10:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 21, under a tent in front of Most Holy Rosary Church, 111 Roberts Ave. All are welcome.