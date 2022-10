Most Holy Rosary School in Syracuse is hosting its annual fundraiser, “Taste of Strathmore,“ from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the MHR Parish Center. As always, the event will feature delicious dishes prepared by MHR supporters and restaurants, an exciting silent auction and raffle, drinks, desserts and good company. Pre-sale entry tickets are available after all Masses for $20 per ticket. Entry tickets will be $25 at the door, 1031 Bellevue Ave, Syracuse.