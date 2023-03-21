An annual Irish celebration again starts as it should: with Mass

For the 41st time, the green stripe was painted down Salina Street, showing the way for floats, bands, dancers and marchers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a grand parade. And for the 41st time, the day began as St. Patrick would have wanted, with Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“We really respect the history of Ireland and in Ireland, that’s what they do on the feast day,” Jeanne Smith points out. She and her husband, Byron, were among the very first to take their place in a Cathedral pew that morning, and they know a little bit about the importance of faith on parade day. Byron is the historian and financial secretary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians chapter in Oswego. Jeanne is president of the chapter’s women’s division.