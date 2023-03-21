The Catholic Sun
An annual Irish celebration again starts as it should: with Mass
For the 41st time, the green stripe was painted down Salina Street, showing the way for floats, bands, dancers and marchers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a grand parade. And for the 41st time, the day began as St. Patrick would have wanted, with Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
“We really respect the history of Ireland and in Ireland, that’s what they do on the feast day,” Jeanne Smith points out. She and her husband, Byron, were among the very first to take their place in a Cathedral pew that morning, and they know a little bit about the importance of faith on parade day. Byron is the historian and financial secretary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians chapter in Oswego. Jeanne is president of the chapter’s women’s division.
‘Utica Irish,’ construction company celebrate St. Pat’s with charity
Worthy causes were promoted March 11 in Utica.
The check is signed by the “Utica Irish” who, no doubt, are mostly made up of members of the Oneida County Ladies and Men’s Ancient Order of Hibernians. The contribution of $500 helps fund roof repairs at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, youth home parish of St. Marianne Cope. Father Thomas Servatius, left, and Father Amedeo Guida, right, are pictured with members of the Hibernians.
Quick Questions About Lent with Msgr. Neal Quartier
1. What does the season of Lent mean to you?
Lent offers me an opportunity to slow down and get more grounded in what is really important. It’s a time to deepen my relationship with the Lord which sometimes I do not give as much attention to due to the busyness of everyday.
International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles arrives in Southern Tier
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott, is hosting a partial exhibit of 25 panels from the International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles from March 13 to April 2 in the parish hall’s Father Hobbes Room.
The International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles is a traveling display of 169 panels, representing 150 Eucharistic miracles from around the world. Designed by Blessed Carlo Acutis, it contains an assortment of photographs and historical descriptions of…
CTKRH hosts Palm Sunday Mass and dinner for the deaf
The Diocese of Syracuse will celebrate a Palm Sunday Vigil Mass for the deaf community with Bishop Douglas J. Lucia at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Christ the King Retreat House. Dinner will be served after Mass; dinner is free but donations are accepted. Preregistration is necessary for proper planning (including dietary requirements) so please email Michele at mmurphy@syrdio.org or text
Chenango ICC students learn about and share Stations of the Cross
The children in the Religious Education program at Immaculate Conception Church of Greene, Chenango County, created their own Stations of the Cross folder to take home and enjoy with their family. They first walked and prayed at the stations in the church as a group, taking turns reading along the way. At each station, the teachers had prepared an object for the children to collect, representing that station. Back in their classroom, they crafted a purple folder with pictures of each station and…
Quick Questions About Lent with Amy Wojckowski
1. What does the season of Lent mean to you?
It is a true sense of renewal for me. Lent means doing hard things. Sacrificing something we love for 40 whole days (and no, Sunday isn’t a free day in our house)! It is a time of reflection and obvious prayer (Good Catholic answer, Amy!). Seriously, finding extra times to pray can be challenging as a working..
Events in our Diocese
week of 3/22 – 3/29
Here is a listing of a few events of interest happening in our Diocese.
Visit here for a complete list.
Stations of the Cross with Benediction
March 23, 2023
St. John the Baptist/Transfiguration Church – Rome
Everyday Miracles of Lourdes: Book Signing and Talk with Marlene Watkins
March 26, 2023
St. Joseph Church – Camillus
