The Catholic Sun
Digital Update
for Oct. 18 – Oct. 24
Preview edition
A gathering “deeply missed” makes a triumphant return
After a couple of years of reduced activity due to Covid, the Diocesan Women’s Conference held on October 15 at the OnCenter in Syracuse was a sold-out celebration of fellowship and faith. More than 450 women attended a conference that was “deeply missed” according to Elizabeth Stewart, the chair of the Commission on Women in Church & Society and emcee of the day’s events. She shared that she hoped that attendees would ”takeaway the joy Jesus gives us in the Eucharist and be the light the world desperately needs.”
Vocations Week is November 6 through 12!
National Vocation Awareness Week, celebrated November 6-12, 2022 is an annual week-long celebration dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood, diaconate, and consecrated life through prayer and education, and to renew our prayers and support for those who are considering one of these particular vocations. See our next edition for a conversation with Fr. Jason Hage, the director for the diocesan Office of Vocation Promotion.
Vienna Boys Choir to perform Dec. 6 at church in Syracuse
The Vienna Boys Choir will perform Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Our Lady of Pompei / St. Peter Church in Syracuse. The program they will be presenting, “Christmas in Vienna,” showcases their voices of unforgettable beauty in an extraordinary arrangement featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and of course, holiday favorites. Tickets are $100 and $75; get student/group discounts while still available. Call 315-422-7163. The performance is at 7 p.m. at 301 Ash St.
Pope prays for unity of church as he celebrates anniversary of Vatican II
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The Second Vatican Council was the universal Catholic Church’s response to God’s love and to Jesus’ command to feed his sheep, Pope Francis said, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the council’s opening. The council reminded the church of what is “essential,” the pope said: “a church madly in love with its Lord and with all the men and women whom he loves,” one that “is rich in Jesus and poor in assets,” a church that “is free and freeing.” Pope Francis presided over the Mass Oct. 11 in St. Peter’s Basilica, where the council sessions were held in four sessions from 1962 to 1964.
Events in our Diocese
week of 10/18 – 10/24
Here is a listing of a few events of interest happening in our Diocese.
