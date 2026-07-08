The seed is sure — what about the soil?

Over the long weekend, our nation celebrated the 250th anniversary of its birth in the family of nations. On this occasion, Pope Leo XIV not only addressed the Catholic faithful of the United States of America when he received the prestigious Liberty Medal from the United States National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Penn., but also in a letter on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation.

In that letter, His Holiness said:

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Americans on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This semiquincentennial marks that defining moment in the history of the United States of America, July 4, 1776, that gave enduring voice to the ideals of liberty, equality, the pursuit of happiness, justice and democratic self-government.

For two and a half centuries, generations of Americans have worked together to carry these principles forward — through sacrifice, service, innovation and civic participation. This anniversary stands as an invitation not only to celebrate the nation’s remarkable journey, but also to reflect upon the responsibilities that the sons and daughters of this country bear to one another, and to the generations who will inherit the nation that is being shaped today.

Among the most cherished of these principles is religious freedom — the right of every person to worship according to conscience and to practice their faith openly, without coercion or fear. In marking this anniversary, it is important to recognize that freedom of religion has long been central to the American promise, protecting both individual dignity and the peaceful coexistence of a diverse people.

This same freedom has permitted the Catholic Church to take root and flourish within the United States, to the advantage not only of her own members, but of the entire nation. As faithful sons and daughters of the Church, Catholics are called to imbue every dimension of their existence with the charity of Christ (cf. 2 Cor 5:14), living out the Gospel in the circumstances of daily life. Such a way of living has given rise to the many benefits that the Church has provided over the years to the development of this nation. In particular, I bring to mind her service in areas of education, the preferential care of the poor, healthcare and basic social services, to name a few.”

It is interesting to read the words of a pope who has been part of the fabric of this nation. As his reflection on the occasion continues, the Holy Father notes that, “it is in the faithful fulfillment of duty — to God and country — that Catholics are called to continue to serve the nation, as leaven for the growth of a civilization of love” (cf. Mt 13:33).

In this regard, I would like to invite our diocesan family to re-examine my 2025 Pastoral Letter, With Liberty and Justice for All. It enunciates how you and I can be a leaven in the present moment, especially sowing love in a world where “another gospel” seemingly has taken hold.

This certainly ties in with our recent Sunday Gospel, Matthew 13:1-23, of being seed-sowers of God’s Word. Yet, before we can do so, Jesus invites us through his parable to consider our own hearing of the Word of God. The Scripture commentator, William Barclay, suggests that there are four types of hearers in the parable of the Sower. First, there are those whose minds are already shut and refuse to allow the seeds to penetrate the hard ground — yes, how hardheaded are we, even when it comes to Jesus’ own teachings?! Second, there are those who make hasty decisions out of emotion or passion — one embraces the Word, but there is no follow-through and real action. Third, there are those whose hearts, minds, and lives are so busy that the Word gets shoved aside and there is no room to grow and it gets choked out by other things. Finally, there are those with open hearts and minds, ready and willing to hear the Word, grapple with it, and make it happen in one’s own life and in the lives of others.

The prophet Isaiah, in speaking of God’s Word, declares on behalf of the Lord that, “My Word shall not return to me void, but shall do My will, achieving the end for which I sent it” (Is 55:11). So, rather than focusing on how effective the seed is — God assures it is! — Jesus invites His listeners to examine how the soil could be more receptive to the seed. From my own experience in gardening, this includes careful planting, watering, weeding, and tending in order for fruit to be borne. Could not the same analogy be used in our spiritual lives, not only to prepare our souls to receive God’s Word and allow it to produce its fruit, but also to help prepare for greater receptivity of God’s Word by others?

It has been further suggested that each of the three ways in which the seed fails to produce fruit can be a measuring stick of our own response to the great commission “to go out to all the world and tell the Good News” (see Mt 28:16-20): (1) Am I willing to listen to God’s promptings, or am I too stubborn to change?” (2) Am I in for the long haul, or is following Jesus just a nice idea? (3) Do I provide space for God to work in my life or do I crowd out God with distractions and lesser things?

The occasion of a significant birthday or anniversary in life often leads to the question: “What have you learned over the years?” On the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation, you and I are invited to consider the lessons of our past both in gratitude and as a means of turning over the soil for the future. Thus, we pray that we may evermore “open our hearts to the truth of [the] Gospel” — so that Christ’s peace may rule in our hearts and his justice guide our lives.

In closing his letter to the American people, Pope Leo stated: “May the spirit of 1776 continue to inspire hope and unity as the United States of America moves into the future. In assuring all of you of my prayers in your renewed efforts to strengthen the nation in the principles that guided its Founding Fathers, I entrust you to the intercession of the Immaculate Conception, patroness of this country, that she will continue to watch over America and protect all who dwell therein.”