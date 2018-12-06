Tully parishioners make quilts for those in need

“Every child needs a quilt to cuddle,” says Florence Stanton from St. Leo’s Church in Tully. A few months ago, Florence got together with several ladies from St. Leo’s Parish and the parish youth group and decided to make a difference this Christmas. Her idea was to supply handmade quilts to those in need at St. Lucy’s Parish in Syracuse. Under Florence’s supervision, they were able to sew together over 50 colorful quilts made with love. “A toy can be broken, a quilt can’t.”

At top left, Florence (center) stands with parish quilters. At bottom left, Jacob Stanton (right) assists a youth group member.