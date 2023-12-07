‘Unsung heroes’: Hope Appeal supports diocesan dialogue

Communications team provides multi-channels

By Charlie Young

Contributing writer

The mission of the Diocese of Syracuse is clearly stated in one word: evangelization. The Greek root for the word is euangelizesthai (bring good news.) Meet the team that is at the center of the diocesan effort to do just that, supported by the Hope Appeal.

“Communications is the cornerstone of the mission of the Church,” Danielle Cummings underscores when talking about the team’s efforts. Most people know Cummings as Chancellor of the diocese but she also retains the title of Director of Communications. Like a stable three-legged stool the effort includes The Catholic Sun, Catholic TV and Diocesan Communications, the all-encompassing effort that includes online, social media, ministry collateral materials and much more. All three of the legs are made possible by donations to the Hope Appeal, the annual diocesan philanthropic drive that provides support for 27 distinct ministry groupings.

“I think they’re kind of the unsung heroes of keeping us all connected,” Beth Hoey says of all engaged in delivering the message. Hoey is executive director of the Foundation of the diocese that coordinates the Hope Appeal. She adds that the communications team may not realize the importance of what they do. “Day to day, they may not always think about it as they go about their work, but they’re crucial to the building of our Church, the strengthening of our Church, because we have a strong faith when we share our faith. They make the dialogue happen.”

The Sun is up!

The Catholic Sun is the original piece of the diocesan communications effort, tracing roots back to 1892 when it was founded as an independent Catholic voice in Upstate NY. Bishop Joseph O’Keefe brought it into the diocesan fold in 1988. It’s no surprise, then, that the tool that’s been part of the effort for the longest time is overseen by the person who has the longest resume of the team.

“I went to work as an advertising salesperson for the old Pennysaver in 1980,” says Deacon Tom Cuskey, Sun editor. “I worked in radio news for a few years, went back into print media and worked in various positions, including publisher, until 2017. A member of the Catholic Sun board of directors for several years, Cuskey filled the vacant editor position in 2021. “I was ordained as a deacon in 2010 and it’s truly the Holy Spirit who made this possible for me, combining my vocation and longtime professional background into one opportunity to serve.

“Our focus with the Sun has been to truly be a local diocesan paper,” he shared. “People don’t get their breaking world news in print, so we fill in with profiles and interesting stories Catholics won’t find on other news outlets. We are dedicated to local because that’s where our support is, with the people in the pews, through subscriptions and Hope Appeal giving.”

The Sun has significantly branched out with an online presence, almost daily social media posts, an emailed digital update and, most recently, a podcast. “We take evangelization seriously and want to maximize the support we are entrusted with,” he adds. “The Sun will come up wherever our audience is, that’s our pledge. The Hope Appeal helps make that happen.”

‘Screened’ content

The term “Catholic TV” is something of a misnomer. Yes, you can watch on a television, but the current effort delivers content that appears on any and all digital screens, from a small smartphone to a huge smart TV. Rick Mossotti is the director of Catholic Television and is proud that his contributions make the Hope Appeal support very tangible to the donor.

“People can directly see what they’re getting for their Hope Appeal gift,” Mossotti shares, speaking of the weekly broadcast Mass for those who may not be able to get to church. What one might watch on an early Sunday morning broadcast is just a sliver of what is generated by the team. “We transitioned from an engineer who basically handled the equipment,” Mossotti adds. “They hired me because I am a content provider.”

The content includes daily Mass streaming from the Cathedral as well as special liturgies that highlight the diocesan calendar. In an odd turn of events, one can thank the pandemic for the increase in livestreamed content. Additionally, the diocesan YouTube channel is the portal to countless videos from Bishop Douglas J. Lucia, ministry directors, seasonal and topical clergy presentations, location shoots and more. ”People love it,” Mossotti points out, “when we come out to their event, at their church or whatever, and give them the publicity.”

Social skills

“I would say ‘access’ is the number one word that comes to mind when it comes to our diocesan communications,” says Gabrielle “Gabby” Pattwell, the Communications and Social Media Specialist on the team. Pattwell’s impact crosses all platforms: the Sun and Catholic TV and especially social media and online efforts. And as this story gets ready for delivery, Pattwell is getting ready to deliver a new online experience for the diocesan faithful.

“Our new website especially is going to work as such a great modern tool,” she proudly states. The new diocesan site has been months in the making and is scheduled for a December rollout. She is quick to point out that none of this would happen without the Hope Appeal. Payback is coming, too, as the new site will, among many other advantages, make Hope Appeal support even easier. “Especially receiving direct donations, super easy,” Pattwell says, adding that there will be clickable forms and links to enhance the user’s overall experience.

With a new site at hand and a robust social media experience, Hope Appeal has helped Pattwell build a brand that others take note of.

“There are people that are constantly reaching out to the Diocese of Syracuse, saying, Hey, where did you get that idea? Can we borrow this? I like to think of ourselves as one of the best digital dioceses in the country.”

Pattwell is closing in on another type of delivery. She’s heading out soon on maternity leave but Joelle Zarnowski, a Chancery veteran and currently the Communications Coordinator for Liverpool Catholic Community, will be lending an expert hand. ”It’s something that I feel very passionate about, and something that I have a natural talent for,” Zarnowski shares. “It is something that I can give back to the church, to help them get their message out, to get what they need to support their ministries.”

The faithful are grateful

Cummings acknowledges the many contributions of her team through her own interaction with grateful supporters across the diocese. Parishioners, especially via social media, are able to share prayer requests and add their voice to the communications process through their posts and comments. “I personally get to experience it,” Cummings shares, noting that we take our lead from the ultimate communicator of our faith. “Communications methods have changed since Jesus traveled about the Holy Land, but the goal is the same. We’re just meeting people where they’re at.”