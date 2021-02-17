Virtual date nights aim to help couples reconnect

For most couples, date nights have looked a little different over the past year — if they’ve happened at all. To help couples reconnect, the Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry will offer free virtual date nights every month, beginning Feb. 20.

“We’re all missing community,” said Lisa Hall, director of the Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry. “We’re all wanting to be with other people and to have some fun. The date nights are a way for couples to connect to one another and make time to prioritize their marriages.”

Virtual Date Night will be held on the third Saturday of every month from 8 to 9 p.m. and will be hosted by Chris and Linda Padgett. The couple, high school sweethearts who have been married for more than 20 years and have nine children, lead marriage missions, retreats, and marriage preparation classes for the Diocese of Syracuse, among other ministries.

“Chris is an evangelist with a comedian’s heart,” Hall said. Together, he and Linda will lead couples through the evening, offering opportunities for couples to reflect on their shared memories, dreams, and goals with a lighthearted, relaxed approach. “We provide the hosts and topics; you provide your beverage of choice and snacks,” Hall laughed.

“Marriage is a beautiful Sacrament, a special vocation,” Hall said, “and especially during this Year of Vocations [in the diocese] we want to be doing all we can to encourage it.”

Intentionally devoting time to one’s spouse and relationship is vital. “We need to be intentional. When we’re intentional, great things happen. People have a huge deep desire to know they’re loved, know they’re valued, know that someone has their back no matter what. Date Nights help us to intentionally focus on our spouse, to enjoy them and let them know how much they mean to us. And to have the opportunity to talk with other Catholic couples in the process! It’s a win-win,” Hall said.

To register for Virtual Date Night, visit https://syrdiodatenight.eventbrite.com. You do not need to commit to every date night in the series to register. Register with one ticket per couple. For more information, call (315) 472-6754 x2 or email familyrespectlife@syrdio.org.