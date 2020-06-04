‘We will serve’: Dennis Walker

“We will serve” (Joshua 24:15) is a series highlighting Diocese of Syracuse seminarians in partnership with the diocesan Office of Vocation Promotion.

Dennis Walker

Seminary: St. Mary’s Seminary & University, 3rd Theology

Home parish: Our Lady of Hope, Syracuse

“My faith was always important to me when I was growing up, but I never seriously considered being a priest. I went to college, graduated and entered the workforce. Although the jobs I had were fine, I started to feel called to a life of ministry in the priesthood. At first I was afraid to give up my job, apartment and other things, but I eventually trusted God enough to give the seminary a shot.

I am now completing five years of seminarian formation. It has been an adventure full of wonderful surprises and I’m glad I made the jump.”

For more information on discerning a vocation to the priesthood or religious life, contact Father Jason Hage at 315-470-1468, email vocations@syrdio.org, or visit vocations-syracuse.org.