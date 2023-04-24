Who knew a soup kitchen could be a better classroom?

By Robert Stronach, OFS

Contributing writer

UTICA — “Be Happy.” Those words were emblazoned across the front of a woman’s shirt, along with an image of Snoopy. She was in the food line at Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen.

“I love your shirt,” volunteer Abby Weiss said while handing her fresh fruit. Next to Abby, volunteer Jess Winslow was pouring a glass of lemonade for the young woman, who couldn’t seem to contain herself at the friendly attention. With a big smile, she danced a quick two-step and replied, “Oh, I love Snoopy!”

The two volunteers continued their friendly focus on every senior, adult and child who approached, including three young siblings who suddenly dashed across the room after spotting a tall white costumed figure. They excitedly embraced the Easter Bunny.

Mr. Bunny decided to return to Vicariate 4 of the diocese to make a special visit on April 13. It was the soup kitchen’s “first community Children’s Easter Party,” noted Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Robert. And Mr. Bunny (played by John Knight) brought along a helper bunny (aka Lynda Schmelcher). The party included a story hour outdoors as temperatures topped 80 degrees for the first time this spring. Under the speckled shade of a tree, with children gathered around, volunteer Penny Moncrief read aloud from “Easter Egg Farm” by Mary Jane Auch and regularly turned the book toward the youngsters so they could see the pictures.

“About 30 children and their parents attended, had lunch with the Easter Bunny and the bunny helper, and enjoyed story time, gifts and candy,” Nancy said.

Back inside, Abby and Jess, who are students from Hamilton College in Clinton, continued their energetic serving. They have been spending every Thursday helping at the soup kitchen during the spring semester. Jess explained they are part of a prelaw social justice class that tries to break students out of the college bubble and insert them into real-world experiences.

Abby found it a refreshing change from the classroom, especially “the face-to-face interaction.”

“It’s nice to get out into the community and be able to help.”

Jess admitted she didn’t know what to expect, but quickly realized that classroom discussions of problems and solutions often don’t allow one to get to know and understand the people involved. They’re forgotten, she said.

“Honestly, I have learned more here than in a lot of my classes.”