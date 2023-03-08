A Lenten Tale of Two Cities

Women’s Commission hosts north and south retreats

The first weekend of Lent offered opportunities for women of the diocese to immerse themselves in the prayerful spirit of the liturgical season. Two events, both sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse Commission on Women in the Church and in Society, brought women together for prayer, faith and fellowship.

Jill Smith, the incoming chairperson of the commission, explained that the gatherings were meant to “start off Lent with the spirit that we need of penance, reparation and unity with Christ on this sacrificial journey.”

Southern Tier

At St. James Church in Johnson City, more than 100 women were treated to some spiritual spring housekeeping with a presentation from author and speaker Katie Gillio. Her talk, “Create in Me a Clean Heart,” focused on clinging to the sacraments and a rich prayer life to cooperate with God in cleaning one’s interior life.

The program for the day also included recitation of the rosary, breakfast served by the local Knights of Columbus, Eucharistic Adoration and the Sacrament of Penance offered by Fathers Thomas Macauley (OP), Stephen Nyamweya Ogaro, Charles Opondo-Owora, James Serowik, Timothy Taugher and Jon Werner.

Syracuse area

Fr. Joseph O’Connor, pastor of Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Baldwinsville, was the featured speaker at the women’s retreat at Holy Cross Church in Dewitt. More than 100 women attended this event as well.

Fr. O’Connor encouraged the attendees to seek God and become “who you really are, fulfilling the vocation God has placed in you,” and to not let fear prevent one from making that commitment.

Smith added that the timing of these retreats is important as “women reach for God during these times. It’s exactly where we need to be: together, in church, receiving the sacraments. That’s going to keep us strong.”