HOPE Appeal: A milestone year of generosity

2025 Impact Report details where each of the many dollars went

The 2025 Annual HOPE Appeal theme in the Diocese of Syracuse was “Rooted in Faith, Growing in Hope,” and it was a year of tremendous growth, as the generosity of those within the diocese was once again on full display. During this past HOPE Appeal, more than $5 million was contributed for the first time in its decades-long history: a total of $5,140,055. It is the highest to date, generously given by the faithful throughout the diocese. It was also a record year for Parish Sharing — 101 parishes reached or exceeded their goals, and a staggering $1,132,885 went back directly to parishes.

“It feels fantastic,” said Foundation executive director Beth Hoey, reflecting on the year’s success. “This is a moment to not focus just on the number, but what [the number] really means. That’s what I wish for everybody. That’s why I’m excited about this.”

The impact report, which was mailed to homes in recent weeks and included in parish bulletins at Masses last weekend, details the answer to the question, “Where does all the money go?” Most importantly, Hoey said, it demonstrates what the HOPE Appeal is all about — using our gifts to serve others.

“We really try to be completely transparent and be as detailed as we can, so people know what the impact is. … this is a moment for gratitude and thanks,” she said.

Over 15,000 households contributed to this year’s HOPE Appeal, which directly supports 26 ministries throughout the diocese across three categories: advancing social justice, cultivating Catholic leadership, and empowering parish communities. The impact report illustrates the overwhelming generosity of the faithful in the diocese not only through these many numbers, but also with photos and descriptions of how every dollar is put to use forming, sharing, and growing the faith of many.

Hoey said that one important aspect of the HOPE Appeal is how it helps support and nurture the faith of the diocese’s youth. She said people often ask questions like, ‘What about the future of the Church? What about our young people?’

Under the ‘Campus Ministry’ section of the Impact Report, Hoey highlighted the quote from a Syracuse University college student who says how she had a transformative experience in her faith. “To hear a college student say that — that’s the answer to so many prayers. … I hope people look at that and smile and feel good and say ‘I helped make that happen,’” Hoey said.

The incredible generosity of HOPE Appeal donors is expressed by a few standout memories Hoey shared from this past year. One woman was diagnosed with a very serious cancer; in the midst of navigating treatments and not knowing how much time she had left, she wanted to make sure her HOPE Appeal goal was all set, Hoey explained. Two obituaries for individuals from two separate parishes each asked for contributions to the HOPE Appeal in their memory. The outpouring of selfless generosity demonstrated by stories like these is one reason Hoey is passionate about her work.

“How amazing is that? … It’s incredible to witness,” she said. “I’m always reminded that this is happening just because of the generosity of others.”

In addition to the Impact Report mailings and bulletin inserts, the complete 2025 Impact Report can be found online at syracusediocese.org/hopeappeal.