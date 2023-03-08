Quick Questions About Lent

With Barb Shepard, marketing director at Christ the King Retreat House

What does the season of Lent mean to you?

Lent means a time to draw closer to God. A time to reflect and take stock of my relationship with God.

Do you give something up? Do you do something extra?

I do both. I try to take the time to take better care of myself both physically and spiritually.

What’s your foremost childhood memory of Lent?

My foremost childhood memory of Lent is the Blessing of the Food on Holy Saturday. My father and I would go together with our baskets of food while my mother was home preparing more food. It was my special time with my father. The priest always said that Lent was officially over then because Jesus was no longer suffering. My father and I would then have a special treat together.

On meatless Fridays during Lent, what is your go-to meal, parish fish fry or restaurant?

Go-to meal is usually a fish fry but I am always looking for different recipes to change it up.

How do you like to observe Holy Week?

Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday. The Triduum is so special. I love Holy Thursday Mass, the stations of the Cross on Good Friday and the Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday.

BQ: What’s your favorite Easter morning treat?

Babka bread that I make.

