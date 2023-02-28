‘QuickQuestions’ About Lent: Fr. Dennis Walker

This week with Father Dennis Walker, Parochial Vicar at St. Mary’s and St. Anthony’s Churches in Cortland, St. Margaret’s Church in Homer and St. Lawrence Mission in De Ruyter

What does the season of Lent mean to you?

The Lenten season is a time to dynamically experience the life, passion, death and Resurrection of Jesus. The greater focus on prayer, fasting and almsgiving and the richness of the liturgies throughout Lent have helped me each year to dive deeper in my relationship with the Lord and with the Church.

Do you give something up? Do you do something extra?

In the past I’ve given up such things like chocolate, coffee and listening to the radio in my car. I also try to be more charitable both with time and money. I haven’t decided yet what I will do this year.

What’s your foremost childhood memory of Lent?

I absolutely loved Holy Week when I was younger, I still do. I have very fond memories of the Triduum Masses at my home parish of St. James in Syracuse (now Our Lady of Hope). One of my favorite moments was Holy Thursday Mass and church-hopping nearby afterward. I also enjoyed participating in the Living Stations of the Cross with our youth group on Good Friday.

On meatless Fridays, what is your go-to meal, parish fish fry or restaurant during Lent?

I used to not be a big fan of haddock, so I would often go with cheese pizza or salmon if I was out at a restaurant. However, I really enjoyed the haddock dinners at St. Rose of Lima fish fry in North Syracuse which I helped out with last year when I was assigned there as a priest.

How do you like to observe Holy Week?

As a priest, I really enjoy preparing and celebrating the Triduum Masses. If I were to pick a favorite, it would likely be Holy Thursday. It is a very dynamic and moving experience with the procession of the Blessed Sacrament at the end of Mass, exiting in silence, and the visitation of churches which follows. I also look forward to the Chrism Mass at the Cathedral where priests come together with the bishop to renew our priestly promises.

Bonus Q: What’s your favorite Easter morning treat?

I always like the Whopper’s Robin Eggs!

