Actually thanking God it’s Friday

By Emily E. Long, Contributing writer

When you slouch into your office chair on a Friday morning thinking Thank God it’s Friday, how often does your thanks go beyond saying a simple prayer that by the grace of God, you got through the week? One group of young adults is taking the meaning of “TGIF” a bit deeper. Each month, a small but growing group gathers at St. Daniel Church in Syracuse for Young Adult First Fridays, dubbed “TGIF,” to celebrate the First Friday devotion with Eucharistic Adoration, confession, Mass and fellowship.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Diocese regularly held First Friday worship for young adults at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. After pandemic restrictions eased, Father Thomas Ward gave a talk at the 2023 Theology on Tap Series and generously offered to start hosting First Friday events at St. Daniel’s. When asked why they have events specific to Young Adults for First Friday worship, Kateri Lickona, the program coordinator for the Office of Adolescent Catechesis and Discipleship, replied with an all too common fact about young adult Catholics — they feel lonely in their parishes.

“Young adults really thrive when they have an opportunity to go somewhere specifically to see other young Catholics practicing their faith,” Lickona said. “Oftentimes, young adults are lonely and isolated in their own parish communities. When young adults stay attached to the Church in their 20s and 30s they sometimes find themselves without close companions and without peers that are active and vibrant in their faith.”

The Sacred Heart devotion is celebrated at the First Friday gatherings. The devotion is linked to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, a 17th century French nun and mystic. Three years after she entered the Order of Visitation Nuns, Christ appeared to her over a period of 13 months with the message that through her, his love for mankind would be evident through the image of his Sacred Heart.

“When we think about the Sacred Heart of Jesus, it’s a very Eucharistic devotion because Jesus still has his heart in heaven,” said Father Ward, the celebrant of First Fridays Masses. “He never got rid of his human body. He kept it. And he brought it up into the glory of heaven. And his heart still beats as a human heart, but filled with divine love.”

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque was then instructed to offer reparation for the coldness of the human race, to receive Communion frequently, especially on the first Friday of the month, along with an hour’s vigil of prayer every Thursday night to remember the agony of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane. Individuals who attend Mass on First Fridays for 9 consecutive months receive a plenary indulgence.

The service starts with the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament for a time of adoration. During this time, confessions are offered along with the opportunity to spend an extended time in silent, contemplative prayer. In our overwhelming society, the young adults are drawn to the silence and peace that prayer can bring.

“I like going to Mass because it brings me a lot of peace,” said attendee Allison Clark of Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish.

According to Diane Walker from Our Lady of Hope Parish, “I came mainly because Mass brings me a sense of peace after a crazy week and distractions really get in the way of my spiritual life and I can really center myself.”

During the holy hour, the group prays the litany to the Sacred Heart of Jesus together.

At the conclusion of adoration, the Mass begins. The group participates in the Mass together with participants serving as lectors and bringing up the gifts for Communion.

After two solid spiritual hours, the hungry young adults descend into the basement of St. Daniel’s for pizza and fellowship. Conversations are full of debate and laughter.

“I thought it would be nice to meet other young adults who want to pray and worship and have community,” said Dan Casey, of Transfiguration Parish. “Once people have gotten to know each other, it leads to nice discussion and learning other people’s thoughts on issues.”

The conversations can stretch for an hour or more and everyone leaves laughing not only with full stomachs but spiritually full.