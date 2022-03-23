Adorers celebrate 30th anniversary of Eastern Region chapel

By Tom Loughlin Jr.

Utica — The self-named “Adorers” celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Eastern Region Perpetual Adoration Chapel with a Mass and a brunch March 6.

Thirty years ago, Betty Frank and other inspired St. Joseph–St. Patrick Church members made the decision to establish a facility in which the faithful could be in the presence of Christ 24 hours a day for prayer and consecrated thought; 30 years ago John Sullivan and his construction company put the finishing touches on the chapel project.

The Mass, originally scheduled for the home of the chapel at St. Joseph–St. Patrick, was abruptly shifted to St. Peter’s Church in North Utica where, according to Ellen Benton, “the people of St. Peter’s opened their hearts to us in our time of need.”

At the Mass, Father Richard Kapral detailed the reasons for the closing of St. Joseph–St. Patrick—damage from a recent windstorm. He assured the adorers that “we WILL be going home.”

The brunch at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley featured inspiring testimonies from several adorers about their paths to and experience during involvement in Eucharistic Adoration. Those presenting testimonies were Dorothy Vicik, Elizabeth Fusco, Tom Zdanowicz and John Sullivan.

Sullivan and former Ancient Order of Hibernians President and retired Utica Fire Chief Russell Brooks and wife Marianne received service awards, presented by retiring Adoration Chapel Coordinator Rose Marie Roberts, who had earlier been presented the diocesan “Immaculata Award” by Father Kapral at the Mass.

Ellen Benton, who currently serves St. Joseph–St. Patrick as evangelization coordinator, will now serve as temporary coordinator of activities at the chapel.