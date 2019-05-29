Annual Day of Renewal for separated and divorced to be held June 22

The Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry will sponsor an annual Day of Renewal for those who are separated or divorced June 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Christ the King Retreat House, 500 Brookford Rd., Syracuse.

The daylong retreat will include:

• An uplifting and empowering keynote delivered by Jim Krisher, director of the Spiritual Renewal Center

• Liturgy celebrated by Father John Rose

• Workshops and small group sharing. Workshops include: Helping Our Children; Money Matters; Discerning a Path Forward; What’s Happening to Me?; and more

• Opportunities to talk one-on-one with a priest

Registration is $45 and includes a delicious lunch, fellowship, keynote, and the workshops of your choice. Scholarships are available to make the experience affordable for all.

To register, visit https://horizonsofhope.eventbrite.com. For more information contact Deacon Dean Brainard at (315) 472-6754 or dbrainard@syrdio.org.